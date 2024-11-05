Loading
Dubai Airports CEO: Improving sophistication of air to ground transportation will be a 'big thing'

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Improving the sophistication and utility of air to ground transportation will be a big thing in the future", noting intermodality "is so important and plays a part in sustainability". Mr Griffiths said: "Having to go through so many different processes on departure is just silly, why are we doing all this?". He noted: "A lot of low cost airlines are doing most of the process online before you get to the airport, so why does check in still exist, can we not streamline that".

