Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire Macquarie AirFinance for USD7bn

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) signed (26-Feb-2026) a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Macquarie AirFinance for an approximate enterprise value of USD7 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2H2026 and will be funded through a combination of debt and equity. The combined company will have a pro forma fleet of 1029 owned, managed and committed aircraft and will serve 191 airline customers in 79 countries. Narrowbody aircraft will make up approximately 70% of the combined fleet. DAE expects to add 37 new airline customers to its portfolio on completion. [more - original PR]