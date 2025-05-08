DAE completes acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital to become world's third largest lessor

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) completed (07-May-2025) the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding share capital of Nordic Aviation Capital and its consolidated subsidiaries from NAC Holdings. The enterprise value is approximately USD2 billion. DAE now has a fleet of approximately 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft. The owned and managed fleet of approximately 650 aircraft is on lease to 161 airlines in 74 countries. DAE has commitments to acquire approximately 100 aircraft from ATR, Airbus, Boeing and trading counterparties. DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore commented: "Our fleet of 650 owned and managed aircraft now makes us the third largest aircraft lessor globally by number of aircraft". [more - original PR]