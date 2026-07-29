Dubai Aerospace Enterprise completes USD9bn acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) completed (29-Jul-2026) the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding share capital of Macquarie AirFinance and its consolidated subsidiaries. The enterprise value is approximately USD9 billion. DAE now has a fleet of approximately 1000 owned, managed and committed aircraft. The owned and managed fleet is on lease to more than 175 airlines in more than 75 countries. DAE also has commitments to acquire approximately 150 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR and trading counterparties. Delivery slots on DAE's order book now extend into the 2030s. DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore commented: "Our current fleet size makes us the third largest lessor globally, both by fleet value and number of owned and managed aircraft". [more - original PR]