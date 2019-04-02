DSV and Panalpina agree to merger to create global logistics and transport player

DSV announced (01-Apr-2019) an all share voluntary public tender offer for all publicly held shares of Panalpina. DSV and Panalpina reached an agreement on the terms and conditions of a combination by way of a public exchange offer to all Panalpina shareholders. If the offer is successful, DSV and Panalpina will become one of the world's largest transport and logistics companies with pro forma revenue of approximately DKK118 billion (EUR15.8 billion) and a workforce of more than 60,000 employees in 90 countries. Following completion, DSV will propose to its shareholders to change its name to 'DSV Panalpina A/S'. The companies listed the following potential benefits of the merger:

Unique customer relationships and vertical expertise;

Operational excellence and efficiency;

Commercial synergies and cross-selling opportunities from stronger network and service offerings, new competencies and skills;

Consolidation of operations, administration and logistics facilities;

Consolidation of IT infrastructure. [more - original PR]