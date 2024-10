Drukair signed (13-Oct-2024) a purchase agreement with Airbus for three A320neos and two A321XLRs. The agreement is pursuant to an MoU signed by the parties in Jul-2024, as reported by CAPA. The aircraft are anticipated to be delivered starting in 2030, and will aid Drukair in its plans to expand connectivity from Gelephu Airport to Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia. [more - original PR]