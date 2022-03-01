Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Mar-2022 5:04 PM

Dominican Republic and Costa Rica sign air services agreement

Dominican Republic and Costa Rica signed (28-Feb-2022) an air services agreement granting carriers from each country sixth freedom rights for passenger or combined services, and seventh freedom rights for cargo services. The agreement also allows for the operation of unscheduled or charter services between the nations, as well as the possibility of codeshare agreements between airlines. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More