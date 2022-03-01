1-Mar-2022 5:04 PM
Dominican Republic and Costa Rica sign air services agreement
Dominican Republic and Costa Rica signed (28-Feb-2022) an air services agreement granting carriers from each country sixth freedom rights for passenger or combined services, and seventh freedom rights for cargo services. The agreement also allows for the operation of unscheduled or charter services between the nations, as well as the possibility of codeshare agreements between airlines. [more - original PR - Spanish]