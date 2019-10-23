Become a CAPA Member
23-Oct-2019 8:17 AM

Doha Hamad International Airport reveals plans for second expansion phase

Doha Hamad International Airport revealed (22-Oct-2019) the details of its second expansion phase showing the following highlights:

  • The second phase will consist of Phase A and B;
  • Phase A to commence early 2020 and will comprise the central concourse linking concourses D and E to bring capacity to 53 million passengers p/a by 2022;
  • Phase B is scheduled for completion after 2022 and will extend concourses D and E to increase capacity to more than 60 million passengers p/a;
  • 10,000sqm indoor tropical garden in a central concourse with a 268sqm water feature;
  • Expansion plan includes 11,720sqm of landscaped retail and F&B space;
  • 9000sqm Al Mourjan lounge which will include additional spas, gymnasiums, restaurants and business centres as well as other passenger facilities. [more - original PR]

