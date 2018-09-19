Doha Hamad International Airport handled more than 34m pax in 2017/2018: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways reported (18-Sep-2018) Doha Hamad International Airport handled more than 34 million passengers between Apr-2017 and Mar-2018, and recorded 211,658 aircraft movements with an on time performance of 85.4%. Cargo increased by 14.52%, with more than two million tonnes of cargo handled by the airport. Qatar Airways noted the airport successfully recovered its passenger numbers after the blockade began in Jun-2017. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]