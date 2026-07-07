Doha Airport launches Fast Pass biometric enabled passenger throughput system

SITA partnered (06-Jul-2026) with Qatar Airways to launch 'Fast Pass' at Doha Hamad International Airport, enabling departing passengers to "check in, drop their bags, clear security and board using their face instead of a boarding pass", supported by more than 700 biometric touchpoints installed throughout the airport. Passengers can enroll in Fast Pass by registering their facial recognition data via the Qatar Airways mobile check-in application or at a self-service kiosk in the terminal. Fast Pass will become available to Qatar Airways transit passengers and passengers travelling with other airlines via Doha in the near future. [more - original PR]