DGCA removes SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance regime

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) removed (16-Oct-2024) SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, initiated on 13-Sep-2024. DGCA conducted 266 spot checks across various locations during the enhanced surveillance period, stating: "It has been ensured that deficiencies and findings found during the spot checks have been subject to suitable rectification action by the operator. In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime". [more - original PR]