Developments in biometrics and ground transport to transform airport design: Dubai Airports CEO

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) the secure capture and use of biometric data can eliminate checkpoints at airports and a single biometric data record has the potential to be "transformational in the airport space". Mr Griffiths called for the removal of intrusive processes at airports and said future airport designs may not have check in, security or immigration. He also said developments in ground transport may remove the need for car parks at airports. He said it is "time to really rethink about airport design" and questioned whether airport terminals will be needed at all in future, with ground transport interchanges connecting directly to airport concourses, delivering passengers within metres of the aircraft. Mr Griffiths said: "Seamless travel door to door could eradicate all those things we love to hate about airports", adding: "It's within our grasp".