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    18-Sep-2026 12:56 PM

    Deutsche Lufthansa exercises options for 20 737 MAX 10 aircraft

    Deutsche Lufthansa AG approved (17-Sep-2026) options for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft for delivery in the early 2030s. The rights were secured through a 2023 order for 40 737 MAX 8 aircraft that included 60 purchase options for additional 737 MAX family aircraft. The order, with a list value of approximately USD3.4 billion, supports Deutsche Lufthansa's fleet modernisation programme, gradually replacing older A320 Family aircraft. The group expects to receive more than 250 new aircraft by 2035. [more - original PR]

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