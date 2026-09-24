Delta VP LAC highlights importance of partnerships with Aeromexico and LATAM

Delta Air Lines SVP alliances Perry Cantarutti said joint ventures underpinned Delta's international strategy, with 85% of international revenue covered by its JVs, and highlighted Delta's profit-based incentive model and minority equity stakes in partners such as LATAM and Virgin Atlantic.1 Delta and LATAM reported their JV drove significant growth since 2022, including large combined capacity and flight increases, multiple new routes, and millions of passengers carried.2 3 4