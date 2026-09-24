Delta VP LAC highlights importance of partnerships with Aeromexico and LATAM
Delta Air Lines VP Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) Alex Antilla, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, highlighted (10-Sep-2026) the importance of partnerships and joint ventures (JV) for Delta in Latin America and the Caribbean. Mr Antilla stated: "We're hard at work integrating those partnerships with Aeromexico". He continued: "We've been integrating at an extremely fast pace. We had some roadblocks and speed bumps recently that we've overcome actually in the past couple of weeks with the government". Mr Antilla noted antitrust immune JVs enable Delta to be "fully, totally and economically aligned in everything that we do". He added: "In the case of LATAM, for example, we share all revenues, all costs, and so then all profits together, to serve markets that we otherwise would not be able to", noting: "Since our JV started with LATAM, in four years, we've grown 30% capacity". [more - CAPA TV]
Background ✨
Delta Air Lines SVP alliances Perry Cantarutti said joint ventures underpinned Delta's international strategy, with 85% of international revenue covered by its JVs, and highlighted Delta's profit-based incentive model and minority equity stakes in partners such as LATAM and Virgin Atlantic.1 Delta and LATAM reported their JV drove significant growth since 2022, including large combined capacity and flight increases, multiple new routes, and millions of passengers carried.2 3 4