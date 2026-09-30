30-Sep-2026 4:36 PM
Delta VP for Latin America and Caribbean: 'Growth potential is huge' for the Venezuelan market
Delta Air Lines VP for Latin America and the Caribbean Alex Antilla, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America and the Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "We have a lot of plans at Delta to serve Venezuela". Mr Antilla added: "Things are being worked out, and the earthquake just put things back a little bit, but it'll be a big market for the industry going forward". He stated: "Before, I think Venezuela and Colombia market sizes were basically the same, and now Venezuela is a fraction of it", adding: "The growth potential is huge". The carrier last operated services to Venezuela in Sep-2017. [more - Aviation Week] [more - CAPA TV]