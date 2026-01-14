Delta orders up to 60 787-10s with GEnx engines
Delta Air Lines ordered (13-Jan-2026) 30 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, with 30 additional purchase rights, marking its first direct order with Boeing for 787s. The aircraft will have capacity for up to 336 passengers and will support the carrier's expansion and modernisation plans on trans Atlantic and South American routes. Delta selected GE Aerospace GEnx engines to power the 787-10s, including spare engines and long term services support. The order brings Delta's firm order book with Boeing to 130 aircraft, including its previous order for 100 737 MAX 10s. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Delta Air Lines] [more - original PR - GE Aerospace]
Background ✨
Delta amended its Boeing 737 MAX 10 purchase agreement, with the first 20 deliveries expected in 2026 and the remaining 80 thereafter, following its previous order for 100 737 MAX 10s and options for 30 more aircraft1 2. Additionally, it ordered 20 A350-1000s, with options for 20 more, scheduled for delivery from 2026 to support international expansion and fleet renewal3.