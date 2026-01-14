Delta orders up to 60 787-10s with GEnx engines

Delta amended its Boeing 737 MAX 10 purchase agreement, with the first 20 deliveries expected in 2026 and the remaining 80 thereafter, following its previous order for 100 737 MAX 10s and options for 30 more aircraft1 2. Additionally, it ordered 20 A350-1000s, with options for 20 more, scheduled for delivery from 2026 to support international expansion and fleet renewal3.