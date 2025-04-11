Loading
Delta Air Lines to protect margins and cash flow in a slower growth environment: CEO

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated (09-Apr-2025) the carrier is protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on controllable factors, while operating in a slower growth environment with broad economic uncertainty around global trade. Delta Air Lines">Delta Air Lines expects profitability of USD1.5 billion to USD2 billion for the three months ending 30-Jun-2025. Delta plans to reduce capacity growth and is taking incremental action to manage costs. Non-fuel unit cost growth is expected to be consistent with the long term target of a low single digits increase in 2Q2025 and in 2025. Mr Bastian noted: "Given the lack of economic clarity, it is premature at this time to provide an updated full-year outlook". Mr Bastian said the carrier remains well positioned to deliver solid profitability and free cash flow in 2025. [more - original PR]

