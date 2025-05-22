22-May-2025 11:57 AM
Delta Air Lines targets net zero operations and supply chain by 2050
Delta Air Lines announced (21-May-2025) the following sustainability targets:
- 2025:
- 10% fuel efficiency gains;
- 1% fuel burn savings from operational improvements;
- 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage;
- 50% ground service equipment (GSE) electrification;
- 100% of preferred vendors on a carbon tracking system;
- 2035:
- 20% fuel efficiency gains;
- 3% operational fuel savings;
- 35% SAF usage;
- 100% of hubs' GSE electrified;
- 100% of preferred vendors with net-zero plans;
- 2050:
- 40% fuel efficiency gains;
- 5% operational fuel savings;
- 95% SAF usage;
- 100% net zero operations;
- 100% net zero supply chain. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Delta reported achieving a 1% reduction in fuel burn from operational improvements by 1Q2025, realising 45 million gallons in annual fuel savings and becoming the first US airline to reach its near-term operational fuel savings target. Measures included aircraft weight reduction, technology for APU tracking, optimised speed and routing, new landing procedures, and drag reduction technology such as winglets1.