22-May-2025 11:57 AM

Delta Air Lines targets net zero operations and supply chain by 2050

Delta Air Lines announced (21-May-2025) the following sustainability targets:

  • 2025:
    • 10% fuel efficiency gains;
    • 1% fuel burn savings from operational improvements;
    • 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) usage;
    • 50% ground service equipment (GSE) electrification;
    • 100% of preferred vendors on a carbon tracking system;
  • 2035:
    • 20% fuel efficiency gains;
    • 3% operational fuel savings;
    • 35% SAF usage;
    • 100% of hubs' GSE electrified;
    • 100% of preferred vendors with net-zero plans;
  • 2050:
    • 40% fuel efficiency gains;
    • 5% operational fuel savings;
    • 95% SAF usage;
    • 100% net zero operations;
    • 100% net zero supply chain. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Delta reported achieving a 1% reduction in fuel burn from operational improvements by 1Q2025, realising 45 million gallons in annual fuel savings and becoming the first US airline to reach its near-term operational fuel savings target. Measures included aircraft weight reduction, technology for APU tracking, optimised speed and routing, new landing procedures, and drag reduction technology such as winglets1.

