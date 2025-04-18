Delta Air Lines reports 1% fuel burn reduction through operational improvements
Delta Air Lines achieved (16-Apr-2025) a 1% reduction in fuel burn through operational improvements as of 1Q2025, compared to 2019 and "relative to what we would have used if Delta had not undertaken any fuel efficiency efforts, not including fleet renewal". The airline saved 45 million gallons of jet fuel, valued at more than USD110 million p/a in cost savings. The reduction was achieved through reducing aircraft weight, introducing technology to track APU use between flights, optimising aircraft speed and routing, certifying new landing procedures and adding drag reduction technology such as winglets. Delta stated it is the first US airline to achieve its near term (2025) fuel savings goal from operational improvements. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Delta Air Lines has been working on various strategies to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. In the short term, it addressed emissions through operational efficiencies and carbon offset investments, committing over USD30 million for verified offsets to manage emissions from Mar-2020 to Dec-20201. The airline retired more than 200 older aircraft in 2020, resulting in a nearly 6% improvement in fuel efficiency per available seat mile compared to 20192.