Delta Air Lines reports 1% fuel burn reduction through operational improvements

Delta Air Lines achieved (16-Apr-2025) a 1% reduction in fuel burn through operational improvements as of 1Q2025, compared to 2019 and "relative to what we would have used if Delta had not undertaken any fuel efficiency efforts, not including fleet renewal". The airline saved 45 million gallons of jet fuel, valued at more than USD110 million p/a in cost savings. The reduction was achieved through reducing aircraft weight, introducing technology to track APU use between flights, optimising aircraft speed and routing, certifying new landing procedures and adding drag reduction technology such as winglets. Delta stated it is the first US airline to achieve its near term (2025) fuel savings goal from operational improvements. [more - original PR]