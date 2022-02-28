28-Feb-2022 12:32 PM
Delta Air Lines suspends codeshare agreement with Aeroflot
Delta Air Lines suspended (25-Feb-2022) its codeshare agreement with Aeroflot in response to Russian military operations in Ukraine. Delta removed its code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot's code from its services operating from Los Angeles International Airport and New York John F Kennedy International Airport. Delta does not operate services to Ukraine or Russia. [more - original PR]