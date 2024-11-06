Loading
6-Nov-2024 4:09 PM

Delta Air Lines president China: 'The Chinese market is coming back for sure'

Delta Air Lines president China and Singapore Hong Wong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the Chinese consumer market "has undergone fairly significant change" and while the market is recovering, it remains "way below" 2019 levels. Mr Wong commented: "The Chinese market is coming back for sure" and said he has "longer term optimism towards the recovery".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More