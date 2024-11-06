6-Nov-2024 4:09 PM
Delta Air Lines president China: 'The Chinese market is coming back for sure'
Delta Air Lines president China and Singapore Hong Wong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the Chinese consumer market "has undergone fairly significant change" and while the market is recovering, it remains "way below" 2019 levels. Mr Wong commented: "The Chinese market is coming back for sure" and said he has "longer term optimism towards the recovery".