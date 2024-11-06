6-Nov-2024 4:10 PM
Delta Air Lines focused on 'very strong partnerships' in Asia Pacific: president China
Delta Air Lines president China and Singapore Hong Wong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) Delta has a strategy of "very strong partnerships" in Asia Pacific. Mr Wong highlighted that Delta's partnership with Korean Air at Seoul Incheon International Airport offers "fantastic connectivity" around Asia and its partnership with China Eastern Airlines at Shanghai Pudong International Airport provides access to domestic markets in China. Mr Wong said it is "very important" to have the right partnerships in the right markets.