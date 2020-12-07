Become a CAPA Member
7-Dec-2020 1:12 PM

Delta Air Lines and KLM to offer COVID tested flights from Atlanta to Amsterdam

Delta Air Lines announced (04-Dec-2020) plans to launch COVID-19 tested flights from Atlanta to Amsterdam with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, effective 15-Dec-2020. The flights will operate four times weekly with Delta and KLM operating two frequencies each for three weeks under a trial programme. If successful, the airlines plan to extend the programme to other markets. Eligible passengers will be exempt from quarantine on arrival after receiving a negative PCR test result on landing in the Netherlands. [more - original PR]

