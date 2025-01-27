Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announces late Jan-2025 road closures for construction works

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announced (24-Jan-2025) plans to implement temporary road closures and lane reductions across various locations between 25-Jan-2025 and 29-Jan-2025, to facilitate "key construction" activities. Work zones will primarily impact southbound traffic with one of the most significant impacts expected to be an overnight-to-midday lane reduction on South International Parkway from the 19:00 on 28-Jan-2025 through 13:00 on 29-Jan-2025. The construction activity will support the placement of structural beams for the future bridge access into Terminal B as part of the ongoing work to transform access to Terminals A, B and C to right-hand exits. [more - original PR]