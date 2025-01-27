Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announces late Jan-2025 road closures for construction works
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announced (24-Jan-2025) plans to implement temporary road closures and lane reductions across various locations between 25-Jan-2025 and 29-Jan-2025, to facilitate "key construction" activities. Work zones will primarily impact southbound traffic with one of the most significant impacts expected to be an overnight-to-midday lane reduction on South International Parkway from the 19:00 on 28-Jan-2025 through 13:00 on 29-Jan-2025. The construction activity will support the placement of structural beams for the future bridge access into Terminal B as part of the ongoing work to transform access to Terminals A, B and C to right-hand exits. [more - original PR]
Background
The road closures and lane reductions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport are part of its extensive 'DFW Forward' capital improvement plan, which aims to enhance airport infrastructure and facilities with a budget of nearly USD9 billion1. This plan includes transformative projects such as the reconstruction of Terminal C, expansions in Terminals A and C, and improvements to roadways1. The airport recently completed a major rehabilitation of Runway 17R/35L, funded by USD45 million from the US FAA2.