DAE on track to complete integration of Macquarie AirFinance in Nov-2026
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Background ✨
DAE agreed in 1Q2026 to acquire Macquarie AirFinance, adding about 350 owned and committed aircraft, and it signed USD2.8 billion of new unsecured revolving credit facilities.1 The Macquarie deal was later completed, creating a fleet of about 1000 aircraft on lease to more than 175 airlines in over 75 countries, with around 150 aircraft committed from Airbus, Boeing, ATR and trading counterparties into the 2030s.2 DAE's 1H2026 activity included new co-investment platforms with Blackstone Credit & Insurance and Neuberger targeting USD1.6 billion p/a and USD6 billion of aircraft investments, respectively, while DAE Engineering revenue remained affected by conflict-related airspace closures.3