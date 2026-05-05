daa records EUR230m profit after tax citing 'strong pax demand' and infrastructure investment
daa reported (30-Apr-2026) a profit after tax of EUR230 million for 2025 on turnover of EUR1.2 billion, reflecting "strong passenger demand, ongoing infrastructure investment and a focus on safe and reliable operations" amid "rising costs and external uncertainty". Dublin Airport and Cork Airport handled 39.9 million passengers during 2025, daa's busiest year on record. The results supported EUR272 million of capital investment during the year, including key airfield and aircraft stand upgrades, the installation of new C3 scanning technology at Dublin Airport and the beginning of construction on a new mezzanine floor to incorporate a passenger screening area and lounge at Cork Airport. daa International also supported "record passenger volumes" at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport and the "successful opening and growth" of Red Sea International Airport, whilst Aer Rianta International delivered "strong revenue growth across its global travel retail portfolio". daa added it will closely monitor geopolitical developments including the conflict in the Middle East, confirming that operations at daa's airports in Saudi Arabia have continued throughout the period while activities in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain were temporarily paused. daa Group CFO Peter Dunne stated: "The group has delivered a solid financial performance, with increased turnover and EBITDA for the year ended 31-Dec-2025. This builds on the record results achieved in 2023 and 2024 and supports our ongoing investment plans to deliver future capacity and improved service standards across both our domestic and international operations". [more - original PR]