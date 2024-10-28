28-Oct-2024 11:45 AM
CSA Czech Airlines and Czech Airlines Cargo to exit SkyTeam alliance from end of Oct-2024
SkyTeam announced (25-Oct-2024) CSA Czech Airlines and Czech Airlines Cargo will no longer be members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance, effective 26-Oct-2024, after being a partner for more than 20 years. This is due to changes in the group's operating model that mean the airline will no longer operate scheduled passenger or cargo services under its 'OK' code. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]