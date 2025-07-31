COVID helped industry to 'mature': Air New Zealand CCO
Air New Zealand CCO Jeremy O'Brien, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the COVID-19 pandemic "helped us to mature" as an industry and airlines are now making "more rational decisions" and looking to enter "markets that have sustainable returns". Mr O'Brien said Air New Zealand is making "mindful" decisions about where to invest for long term sustainable routes.
Background ✨
Air New Zealand has experienced significant fleet challenges due to engine issues, leading it to dry lease additional Boeing 777s, wet lease aircraft, and acquire more Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, with these disruptions expected to persist into 20261. The airline's approach has also involved maintaining a strong focus on network stability and careful investment decisions in key international and trans-Tasman markets2 3.