Air New Zealand CCO: 'Hugely frustrating' engine issues improving, but will continue into 2026

Air New Zealand CCO Jeremy O'Brien, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the aircraft groundings impacting the airline's fleet due to engine issues have been "hugely frustrating". Mr O'Brien said the situation is improving, partly through Air New Zealand's investment in maintaining a strong network, dry leasing three Boeing 777s, wet leasing aircraft in various markets in winter, and either leasing or purchasing 15 additional Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. Mr O'Brien said the engine issues have remained "a really big challenge" and are expected to continue into 2026.