Air New Zealand CCO: 'Hugely frustrating' engine issues improving, but will continue into 2026
Air New Zealand CCO Jeremy O'Brien, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the aircraft groundings impacting the airline's fleet due to engine issues have been "hugely frustrating". Mr O'Brien said the situation is improving, partly through Air New Zealand's investment in maintaining a strong network, dry leasing three Boeing 777s, wet leasing aircraft in various markets in winter, and either leasing or purchasing 15 additional Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. Mr O'Brien said the engine issues have remained "a really big challenge" and are expected to continue into 2026.
Background ✨
Air New Zealand experienced ongoing engine availability issues across both its Boeing 787 and A320neo Family fleets, with up to nine jets grounded as of Jun-2025. It responded by dry leasing three 777-300ERs and wet leasing additional capacity, while also taking deliveries of new aircraft and sourcing spare engines to mitigate disruption. The airline anticipated continued challenges into 2026, despite some recent improvements in capacity and engine sourcing1.