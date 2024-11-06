Cover Genius: 'time to do away with old school loyalty programmes'

Cover Genius SVP strategic partnerships travel Peter Smith, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "75% of Gen Z are much more likely to buy a product which they can customise". Mr Smith said: "They're cautious adventurers and they've grown up amongst a lot of global uncertainty". He added: "It's time to do away with old school loyalty programmes and think about how we can engage with this generation".