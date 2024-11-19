Loading
19-Nov-2024 1:15 PM

Cover Genius SVP: Gen Z travellers to be 'dominant in the marketplace' for 10-15 years

Cover Genius SVP strategic partnerships travel Peter Smith, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) Gen Z travellers are expected to be "dominant in the marketplace" for about the next 10 to 15 years. Mr Smith said Gen Z travellers demand flexibility and have the expectation "to be able to completely personalise their own experience". [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More