Cover Genius SVP: Gen Z travellers to be 'dominant in the marketplace' for 10-15 years

Cover Genius SVP strategic partnerships travel Peter Smith, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) Gen Z travellers are expected to be "dominant in the marketplace" for about the next 10 to 15 years. Mr Smith said Gen Z travellers demand flexibility and have the expectation "to be able to completely personalise their own experience". [more - CAPA TV]