Corsair expecting EC response on restructuring plan by end of 2024

Corsair reported (05-Dec-2024) its "financial restructuring will be accompanied by a solid shareholder round table, largely composed of private entrepreneurs renowned for their business acumen and dynamism". The carrier added it is "confidently" awaiting the European Commission's (EC) response regarding the adjustment of its restructuring plan, scheduled for the end 2024. As previously reported by CAPA, in Feb-2024 the EC opened an in depth investigation to determine whether France's contemplated amendments to Corsair's restructuring plan are in line with EU state aid rules. [more - original PR - French]