Corporación Quiport CEO: 'Technology is a fundamental positive factor in customer experience'

Corporación Quiport CEO Ramón Miró, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) "Technology to us is a competitive advantage. It's a fundamental positive factor in terms of the overall customer experience". Mr Miró said the company has been "very pro-biometrics", reporting positive results from data sharing with airport partners, including its duty free operator and F&B partners. He added: "We've done some wonderful development, and I have a great director of technology and innovation. Then in terms of cargo... We've invested quite a bit of money and there's a huge wave of additional investment that's coming in 2027 to continue to grow in that area". Mr Miró concluded: "We have issues again with government in terms of e-commerce and what have you, but again, that's part of the dialogue that we need to resolve collectively. We're the fourth largest air cargo airport in Latin America. We move over 410,000 tons a year, and hopefully we'll continue to grow there". [more - CAPA TV]