7-Apr-2020 4:53 PM

Corporacion America Airports: COVID-19 impact at Latin America commenced mid Mar-2020

Corporación América Airports CEO Martín Eurnekian commented (06-Apr-2020) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations, stating: "The coronavirus outbreak comes at a time when adverse macro conditions in Argentina were already dampening travel demand and FX depreciation impacted performance in Brazil". He added: "Travel bans and restrictions introduced over the last month to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across our countries of operations are taking a heavy toll. We began to see the impact of the virus on traffic flow late Feb-2020 in Italy and around the second week of Mar-2020 at our Latin America airports". [more - original PR]

