Congo Airways converts E175 order into E190-E2s

Congo Airways converted (26-May-2020) an order for two Embraer E175 aircraft, with purchase rights for another two, into a firm order for two E190-E2s, with two purchase rights. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2Q2022. The new agreement has a total value of USD256 million at list prices if all purchase rights are exercised. The E190-E2s will be configured with 96 seats, including 12 business class. The original E175 order was placed in Dec-2019. Congo Airways CEO Desire Bantu stated: "These new jets will be replacing our legacy turboprops and will allow us to extend our operations within the Democratic Republic of Congo, and regionally to West, Central, and Southern Africa". [more - original PR]