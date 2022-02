Condor scheduled the launch of the following services from Frankfurt Airport, according to a 14-Feb-2022 GDS display:

Boston: Three times weekly from 23-May-2022 to 16-Sep-2022;

Los Angeles: Three times weekly from 24-May-2022 to 24-Sep-2022;

San Francisco: Three times weekly from 19-May-2022 to 30-Oct-2022.

The airline is scheduled to operate the services with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.