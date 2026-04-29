Condor is the 'only growing airline in Germany': CEO

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, emphasised (24-Apr-2026) Condor's competitive position as Germany's second largest airline, with over 10% market share at Frankfurt Airport and continued growth in Berlin and Vienna. Mr Gerber said: "We are the only competitor in Germany, and I have to say the only growing airline in Germany during the last years". Mr Gerber also addressed slot constraints at Frankfurt, expressing optimism about potential relief with the opening of Terminal 3.