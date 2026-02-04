Condor is globalising and evolving

Condor VP of network planning and partnerships David Carlisle, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, stated (03-Feb-2026) "Condor is globalising. We are here to compete with Lufthansa. We are an evolving airline that is becoming a more modern leisure airline". Mr Carlisle said while its traditional markets "will always have an important role to play... we want to diversify our offer and allow more people to explore more places". Mr Carlisle noted the revised business strategy is also adding "city flights to feed long haul" out of Frankfurt. Newly confirmed destinations from Frankfurt include Cairo, Tbilisi, Yerevan and most recently Tel Aviv.