Condor Flugdienst to launch Frankfurt-Chicago service from May-2027
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Condor Flugdienst announced it would resume three times weekly Frankfurt-Windhoek in Jun-2027 using A330neo aircraft, with Discover Airlines also operating the route, according to OAG1. The carrier also used A330neo aircraft to launch three times weekly Frankfurt-Sanya on 26-Jul-2025 and resumed twice weekly Frankfurt-Panama City2 3. Condor planned multiple short haul additions from Frankfurt for 2026, including Frankfurt-Tel Aviv, Frankfurt-Tbilisi and Frankfurt-London Gatwick4 5 6.