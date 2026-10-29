Condor Flugdienst to grow A330neo fleet to 25 aircraft by 2031

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber confirmed (23-Oct-2026) the carrier plans to expand "quite heavily" over the next three years, growing the fleet by approximately 20% with four additional A330neos and "quite a lot of" additional A320s and A321s. Condor's A330neo fleet is expected to grow from 18 aircraft in service with seven on order to reach 25 by 2031. The carrier is scheduled to launch daily Frankfurt-Chicago service from 14-May-2027, as previously reported by CAPA, and targets expansion into South America, East Asia and China. [more - Aviation Week]