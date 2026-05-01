1-May-2026 11:45 AM
Condor Flugdienst increases luggage allowance and cabin baggage sizing
Condor Flugdienst announced (30-Apr-2026) amendments to its luggage policy with the aim of improving the passenger travel experience. Details include:
- Hand luggage policy changes, effective 01-May-2026:
- New standard size: 55cm x 40cm x 23cm;
- Permitted size for small personal item included in every fare: 40cm x 30cm x 15cm;
- Checked luggage policy changes, effective 01-May-2027:
- Economy class: One piece of luggage weighing 23kg, increased from previous 20kg;
- Premium economy class: One piece of luggage weighing 32kg, increased from previous 25kg;
- Business class: Two pieces of luggage weighing 32kg each, increased from previous 30kg. [more - original PR - German]
Background ✨
Condor previously adjusted its fare structure to differentiate hand-baggage inclusions, with an Economy Zero option offering only a small personal bag and no hand baggage on selected routes, while Economy Light gained a hand-baggage piece on short haul city routes. Condor also introduced Green and Flex fares, citing evolving customer needs, particularly among business travellers.1 Airlines for Europe member airlines began applying a guaranteed 40cm x 30cm x 15cm underseat personal-item dimension standard.2