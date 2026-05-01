Condor Flugdienst increases luggage allowance and cabin baggage sizing

Condor previously adjusted its fare structure to differentiate hand-baggage inclusions, with an Economy Zero option offering only a small personal bag and no hand baggage on selected routes, while Economy Light gained a hand-baggage piece on short haul city routes. Condor also introduced Green and Flex fares, citing evolving customer needs, particularly among business travellers.1 Airlines for Europe member airlines began applying a guaranteed 40cm x 30cm x 15cm underseat personal-item dimension standard.2