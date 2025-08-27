Condor Flugdienst and JetBlue expand partnership
Condor Flugdienst expanded (26-Aug-2025) its partnership with JetBlue Airways, enabling TrueBlue members to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Condor. Condor provides nonstop services from Frankfurt to New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, Portland and Anchorage. As previously reported by CAPA, Condor selected Terminal 6 at New York John F Kennedy International Airport for its future operations from 2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Condor also expanded its partnerships with Copa Airlines and Emirates, giving its customers broader connectivity across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia, in conjunction with new long haul services from Frankfurt and Berlin introduced in late 2024 and 20251. It selected Terminal 6 at JFK for future operations from 2026, joining multiple international carriers at the terminal2.