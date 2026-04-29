Condor CEO: A330neo fleet delivers 25% fuel efficiency advantage

Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the carrier's A330neo fleet delivers approximately 25% better fuel efficiency, providing a competitive advantage during a period of increased fuel prices and market volatility. Mr Gerber said: "I think this was exactly the right decision to take in the mid of pandemic times when nobody was willing to order planes. We did. And this gives us at the moment quite an advantage". Condor's fleet includes 18 A330-900 aircraft, with seven on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database.