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    7-May-2026 10:31 AM

    Condor avoids fuel surcharges despite Middle East crisis

    Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the carrier decided not to add fuel surcharges to current bookings in response to cost pressures caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Mr Gerber said: "For us it is easier to work without a surcharge because a big part of our customers are still the tour operators". Mr Gerber added that the airline is "well protected" by a fuel hedging strategy, which has mitigated the impact of rising fuel prices. [more - CAPA TV]

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