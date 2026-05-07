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    7-May-2026 10:31 AM

    Condor achieves better connectivity through 'three wave' flight strategy: CEO

    Condor Flugdienst CEO Peter Gerber, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the implementation of a three wave daily flight strategy proved "optimal" for effective long haul feeding, leading to improved transfer shares and better network connectivity. Mr Gerber said: "We are seeing now after one year, especially since we implemented a third wave, that the cities are working better and better. So the transfer share is already OK". [more - CAPA TV]

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