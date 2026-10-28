Conakry Airport seeks new services from Air Algerie and EgyptAir
Societe de Gestion et d'Exploitation des Aeroports de Guinee (SOGEAG) MD Saïd Oumar Koulibaly confirmed (27-Oct-2026) Conakry Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport is pursuing new services from Air Algérie and EgyptAir, noting the rise in passenger traffic. Mr Koulibaly stated Air Algérie plans to operate three times weekly Algiers-Conakry service. He added discussions with EgyptAir could result in service commencing during summer 2027. SOGEAG seeks to consolidate traffic on existing services while expanding into new markets, noting Asia and South America have been identified as longer term priorities. Despite seeking expansion, Mr Koulibaly said Conakry Airport's current expansion programme temporarily restricts its ability to accommodate multiple new airlines. [more - Aviation Week]