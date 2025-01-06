COMAC outlines highlights of 2024

COMAC rebranded its ARJ21 as the C909 in November 2024, with 150 units delivered since its 2016 launch1. COMAC and Air China signed an agreement making Air China the first operator of the C929, a widebody aircraft with 280 seats and a 12,000 km range2. COMAC signed a purchase agreement with CAE for eight flight simulators, including four for each of the C919 and C909 models, in November 20243.