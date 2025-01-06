6-Jan-2025 11:36 AM
COMAC outlines highlights of 2024
Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) reported (31-Dec-2024) the following highlights for 2024:
- C909: Rebranded the ARJ21 as the C909, completed demonstration flights in Southeast Asia and the Tibet Plateau and made progress on the development of business jet, medical, emergency rescue and fire fighting variants;
- C919: Achieved full operations with three airlines and conducted post-certification optimisation;
- C929: Air China was selected as the first operator and COMAC carried out further design work;
- Established offices in Asia Pacific and Hong Kong. [more - original PR - Chinese]
Background ✨
COMAC rebranded its ARJ21 as the C909 in November 2024, with 150 units delivered since its 2016 launch1. COMAC and Air China signed an agreement making Air China the first operator of the C929, a widebody aircraft with 280 seats and a 12,000 km range2. COMAC signed a purchase agreement with CAE for eight flight simulators, including four for each of the C919 and C909 models, in November 20243.