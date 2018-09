Cologne/Bonn Airport announced (18-Sep-2018) MD and COO Athanasios Titonis plans to step down, effective 31-Oct-2018. Mr Titonis was offered the position of MD at "a large airport in the Gulf region". Cologne Airport chairman and CEO Johan Vanneste will take on responsibility of management, legal, customer and non-aviation operations until a new MD is appointed. [more - original PR - German]