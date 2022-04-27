27-Apr-2022 12:43 PM
Collinson partners with Agoda to provide discounted COVID-19 testing
Collinson announced (26-Apr-2022) a partnership with Agoda to offer pre-departure COVID-19 tests at discounted rates for Agoda customers. Agoda customers travelling from Singapore, South Korea, the UK and other Asia Pacific markets can book a discounted test through the Collinson website. Research by Collinson and CAPA - Centre for Aviation shows 54% of travel experts expect robust COVID-19 testing protocols will remain key to reopening borders in Asia Pacific until the end of 2022. [more - original PR] [more - Asia Pacific Travel Recovery Report]