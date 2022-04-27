Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Apr-2022 12:43 PM

Collinson partners with Agoda to provide discounted COVID-19 testing

Collinson announced (26-Apr-2022) a partnership with Agoda to offer pre-departure COVID-19 tests at discounted rates for Agoda customers. Agoda customers travelling from Singapore, South Korea, the UK and other Asia Pacific markets can book a discounted test through the Collinson website. Research by Collinson and CAPA - Centre for Aviation shows 54% of travel experts expect robust COVID-19 testing protocols will remain key to reopening borders in Asia Pacific until the end of 2022. [more - original PR] [more - Asia Pacific Travel Recovery Report]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More