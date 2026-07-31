Collinson International partners with Cathay Life to offer lounge access during flight disruptions

Collinson International expanded SmartDelay distribution across Asia, including Sompo Smart Delay for travel insurance policyholders in mainland China, Malaysia and Singapore, with collaboration also extending to Thailand.1 2 It also partnered with China Ping An Insurance in Hong Kong and BC Card to provide lounge and travel-experience access during flight delays or cancellations.3 4 Separately, Collinson partnered with On-us to offer eligible Visa cardholders in Asia Pacific access to more than 1800 lounges.5